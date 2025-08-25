French Wine Coca Bottle Overflows Morphy Estimates - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DENVER, PENN. — On August 18-20, Morphy Auctions conducted the latest edition of their Soda Pop, Advertising & General Store Auction, featuring 1,780 lots of antique cola bottles, soda fountain memorabilia, general store advertising signs, classic radios and vending machines. More than doubling its $12,000 high estimate to become the sale’s top lot was a circa 1880s glass bottle with original paper label for Pemberton’s French Wine Coca. According to the catalog, “This product was the forerunner to what ultimately became Coca-Cola in 1886.” In addition to retaining its original label that was around 85 percent intact, the bottle was embossed with the product name and the glass remained clear and undamaged. With a first bid of $12,000, the bottle’s low estimate of $6,000 was all but ignored, and it ultimately topped off at $31,980, including buyer’s premium. More on this lot and others will be in a forthcoming issue.