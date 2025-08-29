French Sewing Kit Tops Shepherd Thimble Collection At Clarke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — On August 21, Clarke Auction Gallery auctioned the collection of Jo Anne Rath Shepherd, a lifelong digitabulist (collector of thimbles), member of the Thimble Collectors International (TCI) and author of Antique and Unusual Thimbles (New York City: A.S. Barnes & Company, 1979). The 240-lot sale included a wide array of thimbles and other sewing materials. Stitching up a first-place finish at $1,500, including buyer’s premium, was a French 18K gold sewing kit in its original Oriental black lacquered hinged case, complete with an inlaid abalone scene of a seated drummer. The kit included a needle case, thimble, pair of scissors, needle and a bodkin with a gold ribbed finial. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.