French Sewing Kit Tops Shepherd Thimble Collection At Clarke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 29, 2025
LARCHMONT, N.Y. — On August 21, Clarke Auction Gallery auctioned the collection of Jo Anne Rath Shepherd, a lifelong digitabulist (collector of thimbles), member of the Thimble Collectors International (TCI) and author of Antique and Unusual Thimbles (New York City: A.S. Barnes & Company, 1979). The 240-lot sale included a wide array of thimbles and other sewing materials. Stitching up a first-place finish at $1,500, including buyer’s premium, was a French 18K gold sewing kit in its original Oriental black lacquered hinged case, complete with an inlaid abalone scene of a seated drummer. The kit included a needle case, thimble, pair of scissors, needle and a bodkin with a gold ribbed finial. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
Georg Jensen Service Blossoms At Amero
August 29, 2025
Couse’s ‘Song Of The Blue Aspens’ Hits Scottsdale’s Highest Note
August 29, 2025
Märklin Menagerie Wagon Tops Toys At Pook
August 25, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036