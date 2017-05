French Painters Lead Bidding At Doyle Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Tying for top lot status at Doyle’s sale of Impressionist and Modern Art May 10 were Guy Pene du Bois’ 1921 image of two young women in “Protectrice” and Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin’s view of a house in “Le Petit Escalier, Labastide-du-Vert,” with both going out at $225,000.

With international competitive bidding in the salesroom, on the telephones and on the Internet, the sale totaled $1,881,388 within estimate and was 69 percent sold by lot and 83 percent sold by value.

Another highlight in the auction was Joseph Raphael’s “Returning Home (Near Uccle, Belgium),” which epitomizes his work from the period and earned him a silver medal at the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition. The work sold for $100,000.

Rounding out the sale was Auguste Rodin’s “Frère et Soeur (Brother and Sister)” at $93,750, Eugène Boudin’s view of the harbor at Brest, early 1870s, fetching $75,000 and Aiden Lassell Ripley’s

“Grouse Cover,” circa 1949, for $62,500.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium.

For more information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-4141.