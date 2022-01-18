French Old Master Drawing Is Tops At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY — Connectivity issues forced Auctions at Showplace to postpone its scheduled January 9 sale to January 16, but it was worth the wait, at least for Old Master drawings collectors. A French Neoclassical Old Master drawing by Jean Jacques François Le Barbier (French, 1738-1826) depicting a pastoral scene with shepherds and goats sold to an online bidder for $22,500, inclusive of premium. The pencil and wash on paper was removed from a King’s Point, Long Island estate.

