French Limoges, Art Deco Table Lamp Top Sellers At La Belle Epoque’s Inaugural Sale

NEW YORK CITY — La Belle Epoque Auction Gallery presented its premiere auction on February 5 at the gallery’s two-level, 5,000-square-foot Meatpacking District/West Village location. The auction featured a selection of hundreds of items, including fine and contemporary art, antiques, furniture, Midcentury Modern decorative items and collectibles from multiple estates. Two top sellers included a Twentieth Century French Limoges porcelain table service comprising a miscellaneous assorted group of service articles retailed by Tiffany. The group ignored a $200/300 estimate to sell for $9,375. Also, an Art Deco-style bronze figural table lamp after a model by Feral nee Pierre Le Fageays (French, 1892-1962) with applied patina and modeled as a nude figure posed in front of draped swags raised on a stepped pinch base had an estimated value of $1/1,200, but went high, selling for $5,000.

Watch for a review of this sale in an upcoming issue.