French Furniture & Decorative Arts Find Favor At Kodner Galleries - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Known primarily for its auctions of estate, designer and antique jewelry and luxury timepieces, Kodner Galleries brought French furniture and decorative arts across the block for its December 15 sale. Leading the parade in the 185-lot sale was an important Francois Linke (1855-1946) commode that commanded $96,800. The antique French Louis XVI-style ormolu-mounted marble top commode a vantaux was modeled after Guillaume Benneman and Joseph Stockel. Finely detailed with acanthus and garlands motif throughout the surface, it bore an armorial scene centralized on its large door and featured arrow-form fluted column supports, standing on paw feet. Measuring 36½ by 71 by 26-5/8 inches, it was cataloged as being in “very good antique condition.”

Thanks largely to very active phone bidders, the sale with 340 total registered bidders, posted total sales of $404,800.

In addition to the Linke commode there were several notable furniture lots. A rare antique French Louis XVI-style ormolu-mounted vitrine with marble top by Henri Dasson (1825-1896) was bid to $33,380. Its decoration was rosette and wreath draped over glass panels, with centralized rosettes flanked by mounted columns and wreath brackets positioned at the corners. With mirrored backing and glass shelves on interior, the piece measured 73 by 53 by 17½ inches.

Also by Dasson was an antique Louis XVI-style ormolu-mounted marquetry and parquetry inlaid marble top commode a Vantaux modeled after Jean-Henri Riesener (1734-1806). It featured still life marquetry inlay work on a centralized panel, with parquetry work flanking the outer panels and with garlands, acanthus leaves and rosettes work on the support panels and stands on tapering bracket feet. It measured 36¾ by 65½ by 24-5/8 inches and sold within estimate at $36,300.

A bidder paid $29,040 for an antique Louis XVI-style ormolu-mounted kingwood vitrine by Linke, while a Paul Sormani (1817-circa 1877) Louis XVI-style marquetry inlaid ormolu-mounted side table went out at $5,445.

In the decorative arts category, an antique French Louis XVI-style marble ormolu-mounted clock garniture set struck $16,940, and an antique French patinated bronze ormolu-mounted Three Graces annular clock sold for $26,620. It featured draped garland detail over three figures supporting a sphere and presented on a marble platform base mounted with rosette and scroll motif. A key accompanied the lot.

Lighting was led by an entryway statement item – Nineteenth Century French ormolu-mounted palace-size Sevres porcelain urn-shaped candelabra, which left the gallery for $18,150. An Old Master-style figural scene graced the front encircled by jewels and gilt scrolling over cobalt ground. Each was presented on a bronze platform fluted base with rose garlands and measured 48 by 17 by 14 inches.

Prices given include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.