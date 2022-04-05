French Decorative Art Dominates At Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ Curated Home Signature® Auction on March 31 was a showcase of gilt, veneer and scalloped edges. The lots spanned at least three centuries and two continents, with 335 listings of sculpture and decorative art from Asia and Europe. A pair of French Sèvres-style gilt-bronze-mounted porcelain covered urns, circa 1900, sold for nearly eight times the high estimate at $17,500, to lead Heritage Auctions’ sale. The urns, which measure nearly 28 inches high, come from the collection of Richard and Jinger Heath in Dallas. This lot was the highest price realized in a sale that totaled $671,462.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.