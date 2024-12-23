French Bronze Cannon Fires Up Morphy Bidders For Kochan Collection

Published: December 23, 2024
DENVER, PENN. — Militaria historian and dealer James Kochan has, for 25 years, been amassing a study collection of articles connected with the American Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. On December 10, he sold — through Morphy Auctions — about 450 lots from that collection in a sale titled The Art of War in America, 1750-1850. Leading the charge at $104,550, including buyer’s premium, was a 62-inch long French bronze cannon that was made in 1765 to shoot four-pound cannon balls. Other highlights in the sale will be discussed in a follow on review.
