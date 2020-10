HUDSON, N.Y. – On October 8, Stair offered selections from the collection of Mr and Mrs John Gutfreund’s iconic Fifth Avenue apartment. John Gutfreund (1929-2016), American banker, businessman and investor, served as the chief executive officer at Salomon Brothers, an investment bank that gained prominence in the 1980s. The Gutfreunds’ home was decorated by Henri Samuel, one of the preeminent designers of the Twentieth Century who was known as the master of the French interior. No doubt reflecting all of this, a French Art Deco verre églomisé mirror brought a robust $88,560, inclusive of the buyer’s premium, against an $800-$1,200 estimate. The 4-foot-3-inch-by-44-inch mirror had been by repute acquired from Galerie Darenberg, Louvres des Antiquaires in Paris in the 1980s. Highlights from the Gutfreunds’ collection included a Josef Frank (1885-1967) “Flora” printed paper and mahogany cabinet that went out at $54,000 with premium. Watch for a full report on this sale in a future issue.