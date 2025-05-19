French Art Deco Console & Mirror Flies To Top For Heritage

DALLAS —Heritage Auctions’ May 14 Pursuit of Beauty: Art Nouveau, Art Deco & Art Glass auction brought 198 lots across the auction block and realized more than $1.1 million in total. Leading the sale was a circa 1925 patinated bronze and marble top Hibou console and mirror by Albert Cheuret (French, 1884-1966). Overall, the console and mirror stood 80-3/8 inches high and the top, held on the wings of a bronze owl, was 32 inches wide. A similar example was illustrated in Art Déco: Les Maîtres du Mobilier by Pierre Kjellberg (Paris, 2000), but this model soared to $237,500 ($150/200,000). Prices reported include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Additional highlights from the auction will be in a future issue.