Freilicher Pastel Blooms To Top At Kensington

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — Kensington Estate Auctions’ Estate Fine Art & Antique Online Auction on May 20 offered fine art, decorative art, lighting, antique furniture and additional varying lots from estates and private collectors. The sale was led by “Cosmos & Mallows,” a 1965 pastel on paper by American artist Jane Freilicher (1924-2014). The work had provenance to the Tibor de Nagy Gallery in New York City and contained a label from the gallery verso. It was also signed and dated lower right and measured 16¼ by 19¾ inches framed. “Cosmos & Mallows” was pushed by bidders to over two times its estimate of $1/2,000, to earn $4,750. A future issue will feature more highlights from this sale.