Freeman’s Toasts Americana With Gorham Punch Bowl - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts auction presented more than 300 lots showcasing property from prominent and early American collectors in New York and Philadelphia, including the Astor, Morgan, Stotesbury and Scott families. Other offerings included Queen Anne, Chippendale and Federal furniture, as well as portraiture from New England to the Southern States. Led by a rare and monumental sterling silver Japonesque punch bowl by Gorham that topped off at $54,400, the November 12 sale achieved a total of $1,097,080, with 81 percent of lots sold. Prices include buyer’s premium. Watch for additional sale highlights in an upcoming issue.