PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s has announced that the auction house plans to move from its historic 1808 Chestnut Street address to a new building in Center City Philadelphia.

In a release, company chairman Alasdair Nichol said, “Our new space will have many important features that will enhance both the in-room and online auction experiences, including modern exhibition spaces, new advanced audio-visual and bidding technologies and convenient parking and pick-up access.”

Their current 1808 Chestnut Street address, which the firm has occupied since 1924, will be offered for sale in the near future.

The firm also said that they will be opening a second facility “that will serve as the exchange for more moderately priced items.”

Freeman’s majority ownership was sold in 2016 to Nichol, Hanna Dougher and Paul Roberts. From the outset, the new owners were committed to lifting Freeman’s from a regional house into a global player.

Nichol said, “After carefully considering how best to deliver excellence and convenience to our clients, we will be implementing a new business plan in 2019 that will enable us to combine the power of technology in modern spaces with our proven expertise across all major collecting categories. We will continue to provide a variety of professional services for auctions and appraisals, and we remain dedicated to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

For additional information, www.freemansauction.com or 215-563-9275.