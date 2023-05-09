Freeman’s Sells Sully Portrait Back To Coleman Family - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — “It was a good day for historical portraiture,” said Lynda Cain when we reached her after Freeman’s May 2 sale of American furniture, folk and decorative arts. She was referencing a number of examples that were offered successfully, a selection that included the sale’s top lot: a portrait of Miss Anne Caroline Coleman (1796-1819) which had been painted by Thomas Sully (1783-1872) in 1820 that descended in the Morris-Rawle family. It was reacquired by a Coleman family descendant for $53,550. The 162-lot sale was more than 85 percent sold and realized a total of more than $560,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.