PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphians and others convened at Freeman’s on April 29 to honor Dorrance “Dodo” H. Hamilton, a champion of some of the city’s great institutions and causes. Hamilton died in 2017 at age 88. French and American paintings, plus furniture and ceramics, from multiple Hamilton residences generated more than $5 million on 140 lots. Topping the white-glove auction was Paul Cezanne’s “La Vie des Champs.” Originally owned by art dealer Ambroise Vollard, who gave Cézanne his first exhibition in 1895, the 10-7/8-by-13-7/8-inch work depicting farmhands in a field went to a phone bidder for $1.45 million, including buyer’s premium. Future sales are planned.

Look for a full review in a future issue of Antiques and The Arts Weekly.