PHILADELPHIA – On March 24, Freeman’s successfully hosted its first online-only jewelry auction: “Luxe | Boutique Jewels & Vintage Watches @1600.” The auction achieved just short of $250,000. Forty-four percent of successful bidders in this sale were new to Freeman’s.

The top lot in the 231-lot sale was a collection of 18K gold coins estimated $3/5,000 that achieved $7,500. The lot included a 1915 Austria 4 ducat, a 1924 St Gaudens 20 dollar, an 1866 Napoleon III 50 franc, five 20-francs ranging from year 1852 to 1882, four 20-francs ranging from year 1908 to 1935, a 1922 10-franc, two Queen Victoria gold sovereigns years 1871 and 1879, an 1899 Russian 10-roubles, a 1945-1947 high relief Iranian Pahlavi, a Turkish 100 kurush, an 1801 Netherlands 2 ducat, and a 1945 Mexico 2 1/2 pess.

Bidders expressed significant interest in Art Deco, Art Nouveau and Retro pieces, and strong prices were achieved for pieces by designers Ed Weiner and Fred Skaggs. Jewelry by houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany & Co., and watches by Breitling, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Omega were coveted by bidders from all over the world, including a large number of bidders – 17 percent – from New York. The top price realized for a piece of jewelry was $2,860, for a gem-set owl-form 18K gold brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels, with black star sapphire eyes and perched upon a river pearl branch.

Lauren Della Croce, head of sale, said “I am delighted that our first online-only sale was a success, which speaks to the resiliency and strength of today’s jewelry market. I am pleased that such a large number of existing and new clients participated in our auction via Invaluable, LiveAuctioneers and our own complimentary platform: Freeman’s LIVE.”

With the recent launch of an online-only sales format, Freeman’s is increasing its accessibility to new collectors while ensuring that the buying experience for long-term Freeman’s clients remains as seamless as possible. Additional online only sales in a variety of collecting categories are scheduled throughout April and May. Visit www.freemansauction.com for an updated auction schedule. To create a Freeman’s Live account visit bid.freemansauction.com.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as quoted by the auction house. For information, 215-563-9275.