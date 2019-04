Auction Action In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – On March 12, Freeman’s conducted its Asian Arts and Japanese Works of Art auctions, both of which saw spirited bidding throughout the sales, coming from online, phone bidders, and in the room, and representing a wide array of international collectors. The combined sales totaled $1,001,579.

Of particular note was a Chinese carved pale celadon jade ruyi scepter from the former collection of Francis Edward Searles (1841-1920), which sold for $81,250, far outperforming its estimate of $3/5,000. Another ruyi scepter, this one gilt bronze and cloisonné from the same collection, more than doubled its low estimate, selling for $19,500. Also from Searles’ former collection was a Sino-Tibetan embellished gilt-bronze figure of White Tara that soared above its $3/5,000 estimate to garner $16,250.

Porcelains and ceramics performed quite well in this auction. For example, a Chinese porcelain blue and white figure of Guanyin depicted in a hooded butterfly and floral robe, sold for more than 20 times its original estimate of $800-$1,200, ultimately achieving $20,000. Among many early ceramic sculptures, a fine example of a Tang dynasty, Sancai-glazed camel from the collection of Jeffrey Kaplan, sold for $9,750. Other highlights were several lots from a private Pennsylvania collection, including a pair of blue and white porcelain “Qinlin and Foreign Attendants” dishes that sold for $20,000 and a rare Chinese blue and white porcelain warming bowl from the Ming dynasty, that closed at $15,000. Finally, a Chinese yellow-glazed porcelain bowl with Kangxi mark, probably of the period, and a work which likely would have graced the Emperor’s table, sold for an impressive $18,125.

Other media also performed quite well in the Asian Arts sale. Namely, a Ming dynasty gilt-bronze figure of Budai (lot 83) that realized $16,250 and a pair of Chinese hardwood spindle back armchairs (lot 188) that sold for $15,000. Additionally, an elegant and delicate Chinese scroll painting (lot 332) sold for more than ten times its estimate, earning $11,250.

The Japanese Arts sale saw several dramatic results, several of which were lots from the aforementioned private Pennsylvania collection. Included in these was a Japanese gold and patinated metal inlaid tea kettle, which greatly surpassed its estimate of $1/1,500 to sell for $20,000. From the same collection, a silver and parcel-gilt figure of Kannon realized $5,313, more than doubling its original estimate. Highlights from the decorative arts and cloisonné section of the sale included a finely decorated cloisonne Butterflies vase from the Meiji period, from the collection of Duane Lease, which achieved $9,375.

Freeman’s is at 1808 Chestnut Street. For more information, www.freemansauction.com or 215-563-9275.

Taking first place in the Japanese Works of Art sale was this Nineteenth Century Japanese gold and patinated metal-inlaid iron teapot or “tetsubin,” measuring 7 ½ inches in height. It sold for twenty times its low estimate ($1/1,500), closing at $20,000.

Leading Freeman’s Asian Art sale was this Chinese carved pale celadon jade ruyi scepter, Qianlong period, measuring 14 ½ inches in length, that realized $81,250 ($3/5,000).

From the collection of Duane Lease was this finely-decorated Japanese cloisonné “Butterflies” vase, Meiji period, late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century, measuring 7 inches high. It sold for $9,375, almost ten times its low estimate ($ ,000).

Topping the sales of ceramics was this matched pair of blue and white porcelain “Qilin and Foreign Attendants” dishes, Wanli six-character mark and of the period, each 8 inches diameter. Sold for $20,000 ($3/5,000).