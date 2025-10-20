Fredrick M. Taylor, Jr Furniture Restorer & Antiques Dealer, 77 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA. — Fredrick M. Taylor, Jr, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 12, while at home. He was born in Troy, Ala., and grew up in Andalusia, Ala.

Fred graduated with a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Florida and, after working in the corporate world for several years, decided to run an antique furniture restoration business — Furniture Doctors — with his wife in Tampa, Fla., for 20 years. During that time, in addition to restoring antique furniture, Fred and Gail taught classes on “How to Identify Older Antique Furniture,” which was also the name of their professionally-produced DVD, around the country for various antiques-related associations. Fred wrote the book, How to be a Furniture Detective (2003), and his many “Common Sense Antiques” and “Questions & Common Sense Answers” columns, along with specialty columns about antiques, ran in antiques publications around the country. Fred had a wealth of knowledge about American antique furniture, how it was made, construction materials and style, and he happily shared information with all who were interested.

Fred and Gail enjoyed many adventures traveling on their Harley around the country.

After retiring from Tampa to Crystal River, Fred and Gail were blessed to live on 17½ acres in Crystal River, which has been turned into a nature preserve with their love of native plants.

Fred is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail, and his two children, Fredrick III (Heather), Shana (Steve) and two grandchildren and his siblings, their spouses and extended family.

There is no service planned.