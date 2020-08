DETROIT, MICH. – Two works by Michigan-based artist Marshall Fredericks (American, 1908-1998) headed DuMouchelle Art Galleries’ August 20-21 sale, with his blue-tinted bronze sculpture titled “Clown Musicians” soaring to $34,100 to a local collector bidding on the telephone. Another Fredericks bronze sculpture titled “Anniversary Baboons” sold to a telephone bidder for $24,800, which was a record price for the subject. The works were two of four sculptures by Fredericks, all of which were consigned by the family of the sculptor and three of which finished in the top ten of more than 875 lots offered.

A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.