Frederick T. Daws Poodle Portrait Fetches Big Prize At Treasureseeker

PASADENA, CALIF. — On September 22, Treasureseeker Auctions conducted its End-Of-Summer Spectacular Sale, featuring 336 lots from three estates and a notable Indiana collection of art glass. An oil on canvas portrait of a “Sitting Poodle” by Frederick Thomas Daws (British, 1878-1956) led the auction after soaring past its $1/2,000 estimate to achieve $35,200 including buyer’s premium. The white poodle, done with heavy brushstrokes, was depicted sitting on a green upholstered chair, and the work was signed “F.T. Daws 1944” to the lower right. The painting, which measured 19½ by 17¼ inches, was in very good condition. Additional highlights to follow in a future issue.