Frederick T. Daws Poodle Portrait Fetches Big Prize At Treasureseeker

Published: September 30, 2024
PASADENA, CALIF. — On September 22, Treasureseeker Auctions conducted its End-Of-Summer Spectacular Sale, featuring 336 lots from three estates and a notable Indiana collection of art glass. An oil on canvas portrait of a “Sitting Poodle” by Frederick Thomas Daws (British, 1878-1956) led the auction after soaring past its $1/2,000 estimate to achieve $35,200 including buyer’s premium. The white poodle, done with heavy brushstrokes, was depicted sitting on a green upholstered chair, and the work was signed “F.T. Daws 1944” to the lower right. The painting, which measured 19½ by 17¼ inches, was in very good condition. Additional highlights to follow in a future issue.
Among Iconic New York City Imagery, The Flatiron Building Stands Tall
September 30, 2024
Lockwood De Forest Armchair Leads At Peterborough
September 30, 2024
Early Wooden Trade Sign Stars In Hudson Valley Auctioneers Sale
September 30, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036