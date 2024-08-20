Fred Giampietro Finds $140,000 In Discovery Auction

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

BRANFORD, CONN. — New England Auctions’ August 15 Summer Discovery auction may have been stocked with modestly estimated antiques but the sale netted Fred Giampietro nearly 140,000 with nearly 98 percent of the 419 lots gaveling down successfully.

“The sale was online only, on three platforms, and we offered phone and absentee bidding. We had 5,300 registered bidders and bidding was robust throughout the sale,” Giampietro confirmed an hour or two after the sale closed.

A steel Winchester signal cannon that came with its original box and was described as in “excellent condition with minor imperfections” earned top-lot honors. The cannon got bidders fired up and delivered a $3,500 result, more than quadrupling its $750 high estimate.

In a related category, two Civil War canteens quenched someone’s thirst, topping off at $2,000. The side of the larger canteen was stenciled “U.S.” while the smaller example had “N.H.” lettering. Both had been retouched or repainted.

In second place overall, a Chinese painting on silk found a new home for $3,250. Professionally mounted and framed, it measured 73¾ by 38¼ inches.

The rug category — of which there were nearly a dozen lots — reached its apex in a 5-foot-2-inch-by-3-foot-9½-inch Caucasian carpet that had minor imperfections. Bidders took it from an opening bid of $50 to $2,750, the third highest result of the day.

A handful of clocks and watches were in the sale but a tall case clock stood out, timing out at $2,250. The Vermont-made case was paint decorated and housed Riley Whiting works. Dated to circa 1820, its condition was described as having “imperfections consistent with age.”

New England Auctions will sell the Thomas & Tess Schutte Collection on October 17 and, in two sales on November 14, Fine European & Asian Antiques and Luxury Jewelry & Accessories.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.newenglandauctions.com or 475-234-5120.