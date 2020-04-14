Franklin Series 9-B Revs Up At Mooney’s

Published: April 14, 2020
FREEHOLD, N.Y. – A barn-stored 1921 Franklin Series 9-B car was the top lot at Mooney’s Auction when it sold for $14,022 on April 11. The car came with its original license plates, manuals and paperwork. It was originally purchased between 1921 and 1925. Now with 33,000 miles on the car, it came with some accompaniments of life, including a duster jacket, bear coat and buffalo robes.
Watch for a sale review in a future issue.
Geoffrey Beene Jewelry Headlines Thos. Cornell Sale
April 14, 2020
Bidders Cozy Up To Tlingit Blanket At Cowan’s Native American Sale
April 14, 2020
Head First: Third Century Roman Marble Head Leads At Artemis Gallery
April 14, 2020
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036