Franklin Series 9-B Revs Up At Mooney’s

FREEHOLD, N.Y. – A barn-stored 1921 Franklin Series 9-B car was the top lot at Mooney’s Auction when it sold for $14,022 on April 11. The car came with its original license plates, manuals and paperwork. It was originally purchased between 1921 and 1925. Now with 33,000 miles on the car, it came with some accompaniments of life, including a duster jacket, bear coat and buffalo robes.

Watch for a sale review in a future issue.