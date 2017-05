ST LOUIS PARK, MINN. – One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonia homes that the famed architect designed is on the market from its original owners.

Paul and Jelen Olfelt hired Wright nearly 60 years ago to build their home, and worked with Wright from 1958 to 1959 (when Wright died, though his style is quite evident here). The home was completed in 1960, according to an article in Town & Country.

The three-bedroom ranch home at 2206 Parklands Lane is listed with the Berg Larsen Group for $1.4 million and is being sold for the first time.

The home, close to downtown Minneapolis, is set on 3.77 private acres at the end of a quiet cul de sac and overlooks a grassy meadow.