SHELTON, CONN. — Frank John Elia, age 67, passed away on May 6. Born on November 7, 1951, he was the beloved son of the late Alfred and Mary Sardo Elia.

While working in his father’s HVAC business, Frank realized his real passion was in the culinary arts. He was known to prepare lavish meals for friends when he was in high school. After graduating from Shelton High School in 1971, he attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, where he honed his craft. He was a talented and an accomplished classical French chef. He was head chef and private chef for many upscale restaurants and families in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida and the Hamptons, N.Y. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War, working as a private chef to several high-ranking generals in Germany.

Later in life, Frank changed careers and became a notable fine antiques dealer in the Northeast and on eBay. He was the owner of Above the Crest Antiques. He loved looking for new treasures and selling his wares at auctions, shops and flea markets, including The Elephants Trunk in New Milford, Conn., the Brimfield Antiques Show and auctions in Maryland. Through the years, he made many close friendships, which he cherished. He also enjoyed the finer things in life like boating and fishing, and he was a serious racing and car enthusiast.

He is predeceased by his sisters Rose Carmichael of California, Evelyn Ruggiero, Beatrice Elia and brother Robert Elia, all of Shelton.

He is survived by his brother Alfred Elia of Beacon Falls and sisters Angelina Moffat, Mary Lou Wagner and Nancy Vegliante, all of Derby, Conn.; nieces Linda Moffat of Ansonia, Conn., Tina Vegliante of Derby, Conn., Carmen Carmichael of California and Sherry Guidone of Massachusetts; nephews Ken Moffat of Ansonia, Conn., Kyle Wagner of Derby Conn., and Demarius Carmichael of California; as well as eight great nieces and nephews.

The Spinelli-Ricciuti Funeral Home, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia, Conn., will handle arrangements, which will be private and at the convenience of the family, per Frank’s request.