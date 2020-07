ORLEANS, MASS. – Frank Hogan died earlier this week just shy of his 83rd birthday after battling Parkinson’s disease for a few years. His wife Ruth said that Frank did not want an obituary and that his friends would know him.

Indeed, many of us do. Frank was born in Provincetown and moved to Orleans, Mass., with his wife and partner, Ruth. They took part in many activities, including a rich social existence and business in the Provincetown and Cape Cod art and antiques scene. Along the way he was a president of the Monument Museum in Provincetown and Commodore of the Orleans Yacht Club in Orleans. He was always of Provincetown, his old friends and what was going on at any time.

Frank was a pivotal dealer’s dealer of Cape Cod and Provincetown art and antiques for about 30 of the last 40 years. In so doing he helped establish the market for local material and was a go-to guy for information that most all of us relied on.

Many of us were swept into the rich and colorful lives of Frank and his talented and resourceful wife, Ruth. Their dinner parties featured Ruth’s superb cooking, Frank’s wine and most spirited discussion of everything and everybody on the Cape, in Provincetown and the art world.

My wife, Sheila, and I will always miss our robust friendship and all that went with it.

-Submitted by Roy Mennell