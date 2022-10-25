Frank Finney Was Fine For New England Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BRANFORD, CONN. — Of the nearly 400 lots offered by Fred Giampietro and New England Auctions from the second part of the collection of Steve and Pat Center on October 22, more than 40 lots were by Twentieth Century American folk art carver Frank Finney (b 1947). Five of Finney’s works were the top five lots in the sale and 11 of the top 15 lots overall, with all of them earning $173,000. Flying to $21,250 from an estimate of $3/6,000 was a 17¾-inch bird tree with 13 birds, all from carved wood in original paint. According to Giampietro, the Centers were early pioneering collectors of Finney’s work, who Giampietro considers to be one of the leading contemporary American folk art carvers. The sale took place the day before a 404-lot sale of property from various owners, collections and estates, which saw a 29½-inch-tall Samuel Robb countertop cigar store Native American trade figure bring the top price of the day, at $10,000. Sales from both days of auctions tallied $915,000, including the buyer’s premium. A more thorough review of both days of sale will be discussed in a future issue.