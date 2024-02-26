Frank Benson Eagles Top Strong Copley Sale At $210,000

HINGHAM, MASS. — “Bald Eagles (The Eagles)” by Frank Benson, dated 1941, a large oil on canvas painting depicting soaring eagles earned $210,000, the highest price realized in Copley Fine Art Auctions’ sale of decoys and sporting art on February 24 and 25. One buyer paid a total of $211,200 for an important pair of pinch-breast pintail decoys by the Ward Brothers of Crisfield, Md., which had always been sold as a pair but were, in this sale, sold separately. Boasting impeccable provenance to the collections of William J. Mackey, Andy Williams and Ronald J. Gard, the drake sold for $108,000, the hen $103,200. Numerous other paintings and decoys sold for more than $10,000 each. The sale included an outstanding selection of decoys from the Masterworks of the Illinois River Collection, additional Benson paintings and etchings, West Coast decoys, decorative carvings along with decoys by Elmer Crowell, Gus Wilson, Joe Lincoln, Charles Perdew and numerous other sporting paintings and bronzes. A full report will follow; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.