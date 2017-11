DURHAM, N.H. – Francis W. “Frank” Carter, 86, died October 28, making his final flight into the Wild Blue Yonder. The loves in his life were his wife, family and piloting the KC135 Tanker during his 24 years with the US Air Force’s 509th Air Refueling Squadron. Flying those “big beautiful birds” was his passion. But being with his family was his greatest joy.

Retiring from the Air Force, he and his wife Joan started another successful career in antiques for 43 years in Durham. He enjoyed taking an old, rundown item and turning it into a family heirloom or rewiring a chandelier to brighten a room. According to antiques dealer Bob Withington, Frank and Joan participated in Farmington, Brimfield and all the Betty Forbes/Linda Turner shows, as well as keeping a shop open five days a week for more than four decades.

When not running their business, they enjoyed cruising to many locations in Europe and the Islands.

He was born in Fitchburg, Mass., March 27, 1931. He was the son of Francis “Dan” Carter and Gladys Lidberg. He attended school in Ashby, Mass., and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science. He looked forward to his annual high school reunion and had recently attended his 69th.

He leaves wife of 64 years Joan (Williams) Carter; daughters Linda Carter (fiancee Bob Jurko), Sheryl (Bruce) Cushing, Debbie (Carter) Withington and son Blaine (Noemi) Carter; four grandchildren: Kelsey Greenier Bilodeau, Chance Greenier, Lydia Withington,and Nicole Carter; and sister-in-law Sharon (Jimmy) Nielsen.

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home in Newmarket N.H., is handling funeral arrangements. A private gravesite service with military honors will be conducted later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cocheco Valley Humane Society in Dover, N.H., or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.