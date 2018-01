NEW YORK CITY — FOX Business Network (FBN) will kick off the fourth season of hit primetime reality series Strange Inheritance on Monday, January 15, at 9 pm Eastern Time. Hosted by Jamie Colby, the series will debut with a special two-day premiere featuring back-to-back episodes on both Monday and Tuesday, January 16. These episodes are part of a series that chronicles the stories of unique inheritances from people and places across the United States.

In the first half-hour installment, titled “Lost Rembrandt,” three sons discover the painting that once hung in their parents’ New Jersey dining room is a long-lost work by the Seventeenth Century Dutch master artist Rembrandt van Rijn. In the following episode, titled “Nat Turner’s Bible,” Colby features the story of Nat Turner as he led the 1832 slave rebellion, and a Virginia family who inherited Turner’s bible as they decide what to do with the family heirloom.

The premiere week continues on Tuesday, January 16, with two additional new episodes debuting back-to-back beginning at 9 pm Eastern Time. The first, titled “Our Town,” details the story of siblings who inherited an entire Pennsylvania company town. At 9:30 pm, “Cannon Father” shares the tale of two Oregon brothers who inherit their gunsmith father’s massive arsenal of vintage military weapons dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Over the course of the series, Colby has crisscrossed the United States, traveling to 38 states and spending more than 300 days a year filming. This year, more than a third of all the stories featured are from viewer submissions, including a 60,000 piece hand-made toy circus, more than 100 miniature bibles that landed on the moon, an astrodome railroad car and Harry Houdini’s jewel-encrusted pin.

How do you suggest your own strange inheritance? Write Jamie at jamie@strangeinheritance.com.