NEWTON, MASS. – A Buddhist image, “The Water Moon Viewing,” of mineral pigments and gilt on cloth, topped Tremont’s Asian sale, finishing at $114,000 on June 3. It had been conservatively estimated, but buyers examined it carefully and were enthusiastic about it. It sold to an internet bidder. It was 40 by 48 inches and bore an inscription. Also doing well was an archaic ritual bronze Chou-style pan with handles, dated to the Eighteenth Century or earlier. It finished at $45,600. A full report will follow.