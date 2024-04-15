Four Early Telephones Ring Up $181,780 At White’s

Published: April 15, 2024
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — Rare, early telephones did well at White’s April 14 auction. Earning $52,460 was an 1886 model American Bell long distance telephone or transmitter, with a wood and brass body, a wood and hard-rubber mouthpiece and a steel plate on top displaying the several patent dates. Four of the more than 20 early phones, which were the top four lots of the sale, sold for a combined total of $181,780. These were from one collection that White’s has been dispersing in their recent sales. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.
