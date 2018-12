BOSTON, MASS. — A rare Marblehead vase sold at Skinner’s 20th Century sale December 14 for $307,500 including buyer’s premium. Circa 1909 and decorated with a marsh landscape in the style of Arthur Wesley Dow, the 8-1/2-inch tall vase was designed by Annie Aldrich, decorated by Sarah Tutt and made by John Swallow. It is one of only four known examples: one in a private collection and one each in the permanent collections of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Two Red Roses Foundation. The vase was found at a yard sale by a 19-year-old picker.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.