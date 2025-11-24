Forg Painting Leads Eldred’s Fall Sale With Six Figures - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s conducted its three-day fall auction event, The Fall Sale, at its Cape Cod headquarters between November 19-21, offering 755 lots spanning various categories. While prices were high across the board, day two yielded the highest price overall, for Günther Förg’s (Swiss/German, 1952-2013) Untitled 1988 acrylic on lead over wood painting measuring 94½ by 65 inches unframed. Signed and dated “Forg 88” verso, the painting also included a label for Luhring Augustine Gallery (New York City). Some light losses to the lead did not deter bidders, as they pushed the work past its $80/100,000 estimate to earn $107,100 with premium. Additional highlights from all three days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.