ONLINE – A winning bid of $40,124, including premium, captured a Lincoln parade flag of 1860 at Hake’s online auction of Americana and collectibles, which closed on July 13. It was a record price for this example of the glazed cotton flag measuring 8½ by 12¼ inches. In addition to the text “For President, Abraham Lincoln,” there was additional text “For Vice President, Hannibal Hamlin.”

The 33 stars are arranged somewhat randomly in the canton with scattered smaller stars anchored by larger ones at center and in each corner, making this a charming and unusual example. The flag was fresh to the market, having been discovered more than 30 years ago by Leon Rowe, who obtained it at a Pennsylvania flea market.

Three tiny holes are at the left edge of hoist end where flag was originally attached to wooden stick.

Hake’s said its condition was remarkable, considering its untold travels during its more than 150 years of existence. Political campaign flags are the most sought after artifacts by collectors of political campaign items. Even the most advanced collectors often spend a lifetime in pursuit of a single example to add to their holdings. A full report on this sale will appear in a future issue.