Fontaine’s Summer Auction Tops $2.5 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Fontaine’s Auction Gallery’s important two-day Fine and Decorative Arts auction June 21-22 drew hundreds of bidders and attained $2.5 million in sales, led by a “who’s who” of some of the most well-known and collectible names in the antiques and decorating fields. Represented were American companies like Tiffany & Company, Duffner & Kimberly, Herter Brothers, R.J. Horner and Steinway.

“It was a very robust auction and the results show the strength of today’s collecting market,” said auctioneer and owner John Fontaine. “Most items sold within or well over estimate and we saw strong performers across the block.”

The top lot was a rare Duffner & Kimberly Poppy floor lamp that attained $93,750. The circa 1910 lamp measured 71 inches tall and had a 28-inch diameter shade. Nearly two dozen fine lamps by Duffner & Kimberly were offered in this auction, and realizing $37,500 each were two fine and large examples: a Louis XVI table lamp, circa 1910, 31 inches tall with a 21-inch diameter shade, and a Wisteria table lamp, circa 1915, 28½ inches tall with a 21¼-inch diameter shade.

An 1865 rosewood Steinway Concert Grand Piano performed well at $46,875. The 88-note piano, measuring 8 feet 5 inches long, was fully restored with a custom hand-carved bench and retained the original rocker action with Abel Natural hammers. Also hitting all the right notes was a circa 1935 Steinway & Sons art case piano, measuring 40 by 85 by 60 inches, that made $34,375. The piano will need a tuning, but buyers appreciated its craftsmanship and that its case retained the original finish and paint decoration

Putting a gleam into bidders’ eyes was a rare Tiffany & Company sterling silver seven-piece tea and coffee service, circa 1853, that went out at $37,500. Surprising some but proving that standout pieces are timeless, a monumental American carved oak back bar and bar earned $31,250. The early Twentieth Century piece measured 103 inches high at the back bar.

Also perennially popular are bronzes by Demetre Chiparus, and a 66-inch tall sculpture, “Friends Forever,” having a matching base, realized $28,750. Also highlighting the fine art category was an oil on canvas by Maqbool Fida Husain (Indian, 1913-2011) titled “Raging Horse” that took $23,750.

Aptly fitting for this summer auction was a classic outdoor fountain attributed to the firm of J.W. Fiske & Company that specialized in outdoor garden items in the Nineteenth Century in New York. The cast iron piece, measuring 44 inches tall with a 57-inch diameter, handily outperformed its $3/5,000 estimate to earn $17,500.

The auction was front loaded with many of the heavy hitters selling on day one, but day two proved it was no sleeper. The parade of fine lamps continued across the block, led by a Buffalo Studios leaded glass and patinated bronze Dragonfly table lamp that brought $27,500, quadrupling its high estimate. The late Twentieth Century piece stood 33½ inches tall and its base was marked “Buffalo Metal Works / Pasadena, CA / 10.”

Peonies were a favorite design motif among several of the companies producing leaded glass lamp shades during the Twentieth Century and they remain highly collectible today. Offerings in this sale ranged from a Buffalo Studios Peony table lamp at $26,250 to a monumental Unique Art Glass & Metal Company Peony table lamp that was 42¾ inches tall and sold for $22,500.

Rounding out the auction were a pair of Portuguese sterling silver candelabra, 25 inches tall, that brought $21,250 and a Harriet Whitney Frishmuth bronze, “The Star,” standing 20 inches tall, that doubled its high estimate to reach $18,750.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium. Fontaine’s Auction Gallery is located at 1485 West Housatonic Street (Route 20). For information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-448-8922.