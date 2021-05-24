Fontaine’s Auction Grosses $2 Million, Led By Tiffany Studios Window

PITTSFIELD, MASS. – Featuring a selection of 700 items, Fontaine’s is highlighting the spring season with a two-day auction, the sessions occurring on back-to-back weekends each offering 350 lots. The first session took place on May 22 and posted strong results – more than $2 million; the second will begin on May 29 at 11 am. The first session included Nineteenth and Twentieth Century lighting, art glass, leaded glass windows, timepieces, marble and bronze statuary and American and European furniture.

Tiffany Studios items are always a solid performer here, and this sale was led by a Tiffany Studios “Sunset and Evening Star” leaded and stained glass window, circa 1910, measuring 49Ã¾ by 30Ã½ inches. It blew away its $40/60,000 estimate to take $139,150, including premium, going to an out-of-state collector. Also doing well was a monumental English carved oak tall case clock, which was bid to $127,000. The second session will offer paintings, silver, porcelain, gold and diamond jewelry, American and European wood carvings and art pottery. Watch for a combined review in a later issue.