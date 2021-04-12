Folk Art Needlework Had It All At New Haven Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — An American folk art needlework on paper dated 1823 surpassed its $2,000 high estimate to bring $49,200 at New Haven Auctions’ April 10 sale. The paper was linen-lined and tacked to a wood panel. A banner to the bottom read “Ann Hall Her Work 1823.” It measured 9-1/8 by 11-1/8 inches sight.

“The whimsicality, the way the figures are rendered, the bird tree, the kids — it’s got it all,” said auctioneer Fred Giampietro. “I knew it was a great masterpiece — it elevated itself to the level of some of the best things I’ve ever handled.”

The work came from the estate of New Hampshire dealer Nancy Sevatson. Some people familiar with it said it had come out of a small, unadvertised New Hampshire auction near her home several years ago.

The work sold to a New York state collector who competed with five other phone lines and online interest.

Watch for a full review of the sale in a future issue.