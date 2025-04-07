Folk Art Masterpiece Brought $19,680 At CRN

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Although it fell just short of being the highest priced item in CRN Auctions’ Annual Spring Auction on April 6, an outstanding carved and painted deer far exceeded its estimate. It came from the estate collection of Gary Langenbach and was purchased for $19,680 by Allan Katz, who called it a “masterpiece.” On its original painted base, the deer’s antlers had been crafted from small twigs; it stood 29 inches tall and dated to the late Nineteenth Century. The highest price of the day was $22,140, which was realized by a circa 1812-13 soup tureen by English silversmith Paul Storr. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A future issue will feature a more extensive review of this sale.