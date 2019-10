WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Folk art surprises led the first day of Strawser Auction Group’s September 25-28 sale as five lots, the highest bearing a $300 estimate, sold for a combined $39,825.

The lots were led by a watercolor of a young girl holding a rose in a blue dress (pictured), which sold at $16,520. A group of primitives surprised at $7,080: it included an ABC gameboard with a painted cow on its reverse, a tin lithograph ABC mug with “A Good Girl” written on it, a smaller ABC board, a magnifying glass in a case, a stencil-painted wooden box and a round wallpaper box with a pin-cushion top. An oil on canvas, 23 by 19 inches, featuring a middle-aged woman in a white dress went out for $6,490. A lot of three framed samplers and needlework by Mary Rogers, Caroline Crosby Ross and L. Raymond would produce $5,015. A grouping of four watercolor portraits and one silhouette would sell for $4,720.

The sale produced notable results in pottery and majolica, including a $10,620 result for a Hugo Lonitz majolica table center with a deer under a pine tree, which measured 15½ inches high.

For additional information, www.strawserauctions.com or 260-854-2859.