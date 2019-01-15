WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Connecticut antiques dealer Ian McKelvey and Massachusetts antiques dealers Kris and Paul Casucci have again joined forces to create a new venture, Flying Pig Antiques. Joining the team is Roxanne Reuling, who has 40 years of auction experience and is bringing a strong internet sales and online auction presence to the venture. They said they are extremely excited with this new endeavor and look forward to many years of success.

McKelvey has a lifetime of experience as a picker and antiques dealer. Kris and Paul Casucci have promoted antiques shows at Walker Homestead in Brookfield, Mass. Kris promotes Simple Goods in Berlin, Ohio (with partner, Christina Hummel), and she is in her third year of promoting the Fitzwilliam Historical Society’s Antiques Show & Sale. McKelvey and the Casuccis have partnered before with their monthly show, The Tailgate. Reuling grew up in her family’s antiques auction business, Stanton Auctions of Hampden, Mass., where she was an integral part of daily operations for almost 30 years.

After extensive renovations, the shop will feature more than 40 antiques dealers from New England and New York in booths and cases throughout the 4,900-square-foot facility. Online auctions will have a dedicated preview area as well.

A grand opening at Flying Pig Antiques is planned for March 8-11 from 10 am to 5 pm. The regular shop hours are Friday through Monday, 10 am to 5 pm. Flying Pig Antiques is at 867 Route 12 (Westmoreland Industrial Park), 13 Industrial Park Drive. For more information, www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com, flyingpigantiquesnh@gmail.com or 603-543-7490.