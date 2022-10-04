‘Flying Down To Rio’ Half Sheet Leads Hollywood Poster Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CHESTERLAND, OHIO — On October 2, Premier Auction Galleries, partnered with the Last Moving Picture Company, to host the 30th Annual Hollywood Poster Auction, an offering of 800 lots on Hollywood-related movie posters, lobby cards and thousands of original movie stills from some of the industry’s most iconic actors. The collection was not only attractive to collectors of midcentury décor and home theater rooms, but also for vintage movie memorabilia fans as well. Top among the results was $12,000, including buyer’s premium, paid for a Flying Down To Rio half sheet, 22 by 28 inches, produced for the 1933 US RKO musical starring Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Dolores Del Rio and Gene Raymond. The musical film is famous not only for being the first screen pairing of Astaire and Rogers (although del Río and Raymond received top billing and the leading roles) but also for del Río becoming the first major actress to wear a two-piece women’s bathing suit onscreen. More highlights from the auction will follow.