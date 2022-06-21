Florida Heats Up! Map Sets Record For Doyle - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — A colored 1829 map of Florida, made by I.G. Searcy and officially titled “Map of Florida constructed principally from authentic documents in the Land office at Tallahassee” sold for $44,100. It was the top lot of 270 offered from the Collection of Jay I. Kislak, sold to benefit the Kislak Family Foundation, which Doyle presented on June 15. Referred to as the “Streeter Copy” because of its provenance to the T.W. Streeter Collection, the map is the only known copy to have been offered at auction; previously, it was sold in 1967 when the Streeter Library was auctioned. It is one of just a few copies known to exist, with copies at the Library of Congress and the Newberry Library in Chicago; an uncolored version is at the Touchton Map Library in Tampa Bay, Fla.

The Kislak sale exceeded presale expectations and garnered nearly $540,000 with 97 percent of lots trading successfully. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.