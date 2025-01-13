Florentine School Religious Panel Raised To Number One At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction Gallery kicked off the new year with its New Year Estate Auction, offering 686 lots for its first sale of 2025, which was conducted on January 12. Adopting “Make Brown Wood Great Again!” as their new slogan for the year, according to catalog notes, the sale featured a selection of brown wood breakfronts, desks, commodes and tables, as well as luxury jewelry, sterling silver and fine art. Leading the sale was “Crucifixion,” a tempera on gold ground panel attributed to the Florentine School. Possibly from the Fourteenth or Fifteenth Century, the work contained an arched top and carved gilt frame; an outer frame was seemingly added later. It had provenance to a New York religious institution. Flying past its $3/5,000 estimate, the panel received just under 30 bids before selling for $280,000, with premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.