Florals & Geometry Impress Bidders At Fontaine’s Tiffany Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — No surprise to anyone, a Tiffany Studios Turtle-Back chandelier that once hung in Laurelton Hall, Louis Comfort Tiffany’s showplace estate on Long Island, N.Y. (pictured), and a Double Poinsettia table lamp topped Fontaine’s Auction Gallery’s May 31 auction. The Tiffany Studios: Masterworks In Glass sale brought in just over $6 million overall, and these two lots kicked off the auction on a high note within the first hour as many lots sold comfortably within or above their estimates. Attaining $262,500, the circa 1905 chandelier was highly desirable for its provenance and condition, retaining its vibrant coloring. Proving the enduring popularity of Tiffany’s floral designs, the circa 1910 table lamp, standing 30 inches tall, was equally coveted. Bidding for it steadily climbed up to $237,500. Prices include buyer’s premium; a complete report on the auction will appear in a future edition.