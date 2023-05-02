Fish Story: Guyette & Deeter Sets New Fish Decoy Record At $168,000 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LOMBARD, ILL. — Guyette & Deeter’s April 27-28 Decoy and Sporting Art sale included an exceptional group of more than 50 fish decoys, including four by Michigan carver Hans Janner. One of those, 17 inches long, with copper and wood fins and a superior paint job, sold for $168,000. According to John Deeter, that sets a new record price for a fish decoy sold at auction. Each of the other three Janner fish sold for more than $50,000 each. Six duck decoys also brought more than $50,000 each, including a rare black duck made by South Carolina’s Caines brothers, which realized $102,000. It was a strong sale, totaling $3,750,000, with more than 80 items bringing five-figure prices. Many of the decoys had been illustrated in different publications and included in various museum exhibitions. The sale included a selection of cigar store Indians, weathervanes, trade signs and more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more comprehensive sale report will follow in an upcoming issue.