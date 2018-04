DALLAS — A handwritten manuscript of a story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, which had not been auctioned for over 90 years, sold at Heritage Auction’s historical manuscript auction on April 18 for $312,500. Doyle wrote “The Adventure of the Dancing Men” in 1903 for publication in The Strand Magazine; he later donated the bound manuscript, of what he ranked as his third best Holmes story, to an auction for the benefit of the Red Cross in 1918. The current owner and consignor was gifted the manuscript by her father, a noted book dealer in Texas.

A full review of the sale will appear in a future issue.