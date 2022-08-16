First Stop: Lake George, With Blanchard’s Adirondack Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

POSTDAM, N.Y. — Blanchard’s Auction Services conducted its Premier Adirondack online auction on August 12, offering more than 650 lots of rustic charm where form truly meets functionality. The highest price was achieved by one of the largest pieces, a Lake George cabinet custom built by Randy Holden of Elegantly Twisted in Norridgewock, Maine, in 2006. Pieces such as this sometimes take years to build, and they rarely appear at auction. Made from many different types of wood, antlers, bark and other fruits of the forest, the cabinet is accompanied by an artist’s label that explains his placement and construction technique. The cabinet is featured in Ralph Kylloe’s Cabins (2008) and sold for $18,600 with buyer’s premium. More on this sale to follow in an upcoming issue.