First Print Charizard Fire Punches Heritage’s Trading Card Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A Pokémon Charizard 006 Japanese Base Set PSA Trading Card Game GEM MT 10 (The Pokémon Company, 1996) Rare, No Rarity Symbol, Holo drew 40 bids before it sold for $264,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Trading Card Games Signature® Auction on September 23-24. This card does not feature a rarity symbol in the lower right corner, which indicates it is from the first print run of the Base Set, the premiere set from the world’s most popular trading card game. The Base Set “No Rarity” Charizard has been awarded a GEM MT 10 grade just eight times. For comparison, the English first edition Base Set Charizard has received a GEM MT 10 grade 121 times by PSA. With just 111 lots, the auction achieved a sale total of $2,229,985. Prices are quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.org.