FAIRFIELD, MAINE — On August 29, a Webb cameo glass vase sold for $31,200 at Nick Poulin and Jim Julia’s first outing of the new division of Poulin Antiques & Auctions Inc. Their collaboration will add antiques and fine art sales to the company, which is one of the nation’s largest specialty firearms auctioneers. In addition to a wide range of Nineteenth Century furniture and American paintings, the sale included numerous coin-operated gambling devices, including an upright 25-cent Caille Centaur slot machine which brought $30,000. The surprise of the day was an Edward Curtis gold-tone plate depicting “Chief of the Desert,” a young Navaho chief, wearing a headdress and woven Navaho blanket. It sold for more than twice its estimate, finishing at $24,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A full report will follow.