DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — The top lot at Pook & Pook, Inc.’s September 14-15 sale was the very first lot of the two day sale, a Connecticut Pilgrim Century oak “sunflower” chest, which was from the estate of Mary Louise Shartle of Las Vegas, N.M. Estimated at $5/10,000, bidder interest quickly escalated, and after competitive bidding, it closed to a buyer in the room for $27,500, including buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive review will follow in a future issue. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.